Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Shoshone Nation Chairman Darren Parry looks over land on Aug. 29, 2018, where the Bear River Massacre took place near Preston, Idaho. Money is being raised to build a Cultural Interpretive Center.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 10.

Our morning headlines:

  • The Shoshone Nation hopes a new center at massacre site draws a 'sacred feeling.’ Read more.
  • 3 Salute to Youth performers landed a spot on the Abravanel Hall stage this week. Read more.
  • The Utah tech startup Domo is looking to rebound after a rough run-up to its IPO. Read more.
  • A Salt Lake City law firm is killing it with a new E.U. compliance software product. Read more.
  • BYU’s struggling offense fell to Cal in the home opener on Saturday. Read more.
  • The University of Utah’s defense put up a dogfight in its 17-6 win over Northern Illinois. Read more.

Our most popular:

InDepth:

Comment on this story

Other national headlines:

  • Florence on track to hit East Coast as a major storm later this week [CNN]
  • Dallas police officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed man in his own apartment [CNN]
  • PHOTOS: North Korea celebrates 70 years with military parade and mass games [NPR]
  • 93-foot tall 'Tower of Voices' memorial opens at the Flight 93 crash site ahead of the 9/11 anniversary [Business Insider]
  • Far-right Sweden Democrats make gains as country faces weeks of uncertainty [NBC News]
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment