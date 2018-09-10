SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 10.
Our morning headlines:
- The Shoshone Nation hopes a new center at massacre site draws a 'sacred feeling.’ Read more.
- 3 Salute to Youth performers landed a spot on the Abravanel Hall stage this week. Read more.
- The Utah tech startup Domo is looking to rebound after a rough run-up to its IPO. Read more.
- A Salt Lake City law firm is killing it with a new E.U. compliance software product. Read more.
- BYU’s struggling offense fell to Cal in the home opener on Saturday. Read more.
- The University of Utah’s defense put up a dogfight in its 17-6 win over Northern Illinois. Read more.
Our most popular:
InDepth:
- 'Don't worry about being perfect': Faith leaders will address suicide and mental health during the national weekend of prayer
- Science can give you the baby of your dreams. But is it ethical to choose the sex of your next child?
Other national headlines:
- Florence on track to hit East Coast as a major storm later this week [CNN]
- Dallas police officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed man in his own apartment [CNN]
- PHOTOS: North Korea celebrates 70 years with military parade and mass games [NPR]
- 93-foot tall 'Tower of Voices' memorial opens at the Flight 93 crash site ahead of the 9/11 anniversary [Business Insider]
- Far-right Sweden Democrats make gains as country faces weeks of uncertainty [NBC News]