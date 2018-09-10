SALT LAKE CITY — A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a TRAX train near the airport.

The man, 25, was struck and killed on the tracks by a TRAX Green Line train traveling west at about 9:45 p.m. near 2400 West and North Temple, said Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.

Arky said authorities don't know why the man was walking on the tracks. He said the area is very dark.

The death is still an open investigation.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.