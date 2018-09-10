PROVO — During halftime of BYU’s home opener against California on Saturday, the school honored the five newest members inducted into the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame.

The induction group included former Cougar tight end Jonny Harline — his game-winning catch against Utah in 2006 was played on the video board during halftime — as well as current PGA golfer Daniel Summerhays, men’s volleyball player Russell Holmes, women’s volleyball star Lindsey Steele Metcalf and diver Aaron Russell.

Watch the halftime ceremony in the video below:

Famous faces

There were several familiar faces roaming the sidelines at LaVell Edwards Stadium during the Cougars’ 21-18 loss to the Golden Bears.

The most popular was former BYU basketball star Jimmer Fredette, who was in town with wife Whitney; he participated in a fan event at the Swig location less than a block from the stadium. Joining the Fredettes on the sideline was former basketball teammate Jackson Emery and his wife, Charese.

Former BYU linebacker Alani Fua, who played a couple of seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, was also there, as was former Cougar defensive tackle Handsome Tanielu, who is set to play for the Salt Lake City team in the upstart Alliance of American Football league.

The famous faces weren’t limited to athletics, though. Singer Alex Boye was also on hand.

The Emery incident

Speaking of the Emerys, a funny moment involving them and the Fredettes went largely unnoticed in the fourth quarter. Cal faced a fourth-and-2 at the BYU 20-yard line with about six minutes to play, and the Golden Bears decided to try for the first down. Quarterback Brandon McIlwain threw to Jordan Duncan along the BYU sideline, but the two couldn’t connect on the play.

Duncan, with outstretched arms, did not touch the errant pass as it neared the sidelines, and it went sailing into the group of four — including the Emerys and Fredettes — and hit Charese Emery in the back near the shoulder as she turned away from the ball.

The positive news to report? There were no serious injuries, just a few surprised folks and some good-natured chiding from a worker on the field who joked Jackson Emery should have shielded his wife from the incoming pass.

No walking on the lawn

It’s not uncommon for signs like the one shown below to be seen across BYU’s campus, as the school grounds crew looks to take care of the lawn. It was a bit strange, however, to see a sign warning of walking on the football field still in place a couple hours before kickoff.