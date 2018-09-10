A former Cougar and a former Ute made the most of their first games in a new uniform on Sunday during the opening weekend of the 2018 NFL season.

Fred Warner, the rookie linebacker out of BYU, started in his NFL debut for San Francisco in the 49ers’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Utah quarterback Alex Smith, meanwhile, led an efficient offensive attack for Washington in the Redskins’ dominant 24-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Warner, starting at the MIKE linebacker position, led San Francisco with 12 tackles, including 11 solo stops and nine in the first half. He also accounted for a forced fumble, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection.

“He made some plays out there, looked like he tackled well. I didn’t see him mess up any assignments. He didn’t hesitate,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in the postgame press conference in a video posted on the team’s website.

Early in the game, Warner dropped Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook for a 2-yard loss on a second-and-4 play inside the San Francisco 30 that forced a field goal two plays later.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Warner trailed Cook on a run up the middle and hit the running back from behind, popping the ball loose inside 49ers territory. Teammate Richard Sherman recovered the fumble at the San Francisco 29-yard line.

Late in the second quarter, Warner had a quarterback hurry that forced Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to complete a pass to Cook for minus-6 yards. He was also on defense on an incomplete pass play on third down late in the game that forced Minnesota to punt the ball back to San Francisco with just under two minutes to play.

Warner, who played all 71 defensive snaps for the 49ers and 11 on special teams, told NBC Sports there was a lot to build off of from this game.

“This is a learning experience we’ve got to grow off of really quick,” he said.

Smith, traded to the Redskins this offseason from Kansas City, led Washington on three touchdown drives in the first half to help the Redskins take control against Arizona. After a scoreless first quarter, Smith capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive on the first play of the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Thompson.

Washington went 73 yards on 15 plays on its next possession, eating up more than nine minutes on a drive that ended with a 1-yard Adrian Peterson TD run. Smith then led the Redskins on a third straight scoring drive, as Washington — which got the ball back with 3:19 remaining until halftime — drove 92 yards and scored on a 4-yard pass from Smith to Jordan Reed with eight seconds until halftime.

“I thought the way we came out and started moving the ball, being able to finish off some drives in the red zone, was big. It was good. It certainly started with running the ball. Our O-line dominated,” Smith said during a postgame press conference in a video posted on the team’s website.

Smith closed the first half with 13 straight completions — he was 17 of 20 for 171 passing yards in the opening two quarters — and finished the game completing 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, for a QB rating of 118.1. Smith also had eight carries for 14 yards, and Washington’s running attack — which had 182 rushing yards on the day, led by 96 from Peterson and 65 from Thompson — set the tone for the Redskins offense.

“It was fun to get into a rhythm out there,” Smith said.

Here’s a look at how the other Utah ties on NFL active rosters performed during the first week of the regular season:

EAGLES 18, FALCONS 12

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Had a tackle for a loss while playing 17 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Atlanta

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Had two solo tackles while playing 25 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

RAVENS 47, BILLS 3

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had a quarterback hurry that led to a Baltimore interception on the play on 47 defensive snaps.

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had two solo tackles while playing 17 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Had two solo tackles while playing 17 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle while playing 38 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

BROWNS 21, STEELERS 21

Cleveland

No local players

Pittsburgh

No locals on active roster

BENGALS 34, COLTS 23

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and led the Bengals with 11 solo tackles and two tackles for loss while playing all 82 defensive snaps for Cincinnati and eight on special teams.

Indianapolis

No locals on active roster

DOLPHINS 27, TITANS 20

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played eight snaps on special teams.

Played eight snaps on special teams. Luke Falk, QB, Logan High: Not active for game.

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Had a solo tackle while playing eight defensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

VIKINGS 24, 49ERS 16

Minnesota

No local players

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: See above.

PATRIOTS 27, TEXANS 20

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had four tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing all 74 defensive snaps for the Patriots.

Started at cornerback and had four tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing all 74 defensive snaps for the Patriots. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had three tackles, including a solo stop and a tackle for loss, while playing 49 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Houston

No local players

BUCCANEERS 48, SAINTS 40

Tampa Bay

No local players

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Played one offensive snap and 29 on special teams.

Played one offensive snap and 29 on special teams. Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had six tackles, including five solo stops and one that prevented a first down on a third-down play, while playing all 66 defensive snaps for the Saints and 16 on special teams.

JAGUARS 20, GIANTS 15

Jacksonville

No local players

New York

Kaelin Clay, WR/Ret., Utah: Had three punt returns for 4 yards, losing a fumble on one in the final minute of the game, and had a special teams tackle while playing eight special teams snaps.

CHIEFS 38, CHARGERS 28

Kansas City

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Played three offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Played three offensive snaps and six on special teams. Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Had two special teams tackles, including a solo stop, while playing 20 special teams snaps.

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Played 18 special teams snaps.

Played 18 special teams snaps. Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Played 67 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

REDSKINS 24, CARDINALS 6

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played four special teams snaps.

Played four special teams snaps. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: See above.

See above. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Had three solo tackles while playing 16 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

Arizona

No locals on active roster

PANTHERS 16, COWBOYS 8

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, C/OG, Utah State and Jordan High: Played three special teams snaps.

Played three special teams snaps. Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle while playing 17 special teams snaps.

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Played two offensive snaps and one on special teams.

BRONCOS 27, SEAHAWKS 24

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 74 offensive snaps for the Broncos and five on special teams.

Started at left tackle and played all 74 offensive snaps for the Broncos and five on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had two carries for 4 yards and two receptions for 11 yards while playing 19 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Had two carries for 4 yards and two receptions for 11 yards while playing 19 offensive snaps and nine on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Had a special teams tackle and was targeted twice on passes while playing nine offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Seattle

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had five tackles, including four solo stops and a tackle for loss, and added a pass deflection while playing all 74 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and five on special teams.

PACKERS 24, BEARS 23

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Played four defensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Played four defensive snaps and 22 on special teams. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back and had 15 carries for 47 yards and was targeted twice on passes while playing 37 offensive snaps.

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played nine snaps on special teams.

MONDAY NIGHT

There are two games Monday night. The first, between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets, includes three locals on the Lions’ active roster (Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU; Miles Killebrew, S/LB, Southern Utah; Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State). The second game, the Los Angeles Rams against the Oakland Raiders, involves one local on the Raiders’ active roster (Donald Penn, OT, Utah State).