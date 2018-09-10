In the first game of his second NFL season, former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill got his first offensive snap behind center in a regular-season game.

Last year, Hill lined up once at wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, and he played quarterback for the team during the preseason this year.

On Sunday, though, Hill, whose primary use on the team’s active roster is as a special teams ace, got the chance to play a hand in a key play early in New Orleans’ eventual 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay during the opening weekend of the 2018 NFL season.

With the Saints facing a third-and-2 at the Buccaneers' 5-yard line on their opening drive, Hill lined up at quarterback with starting QB Drew Brees split out as a wide receiver. Hill took the snap and handed off to running back Alvin Kamara on the read option. Kamara ran up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown.

It wasn’t enough as favored New Orleans lost in a shootout with Tampa Bay.

Hill remembered his former teammates Saturday, sending his best regards via social media to BYU prior to the Cougars’ home opener against Cal.

Date night in New Orleans! Love this city. Also, good luck to the boys in Provo tonight! #GoCougs 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/E9OwSDEJEM — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) September 9, 2018

Soft-spoken hard worker

For the first time in his six years as a pro, former Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei opened up a season on a different roster than the team that initially drafted him, the Carolina Panthers. The Bingham High and Snow College standout joined the Buffalo Bills on a five-year deal this offseason and played his first game in a Buffalo uniform Sunday, in a 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

AP This is a 2018 photo of Star Lotulelei of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of Tuesday, May 8, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The Buffalo News profiled the Bills’ newest run stuffer recently, highlighting Lotulelei’s hard-working nature and his quiet ability to connect with others.

Lotulelei, at 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds, is expected to help improve the Buffalo rush defense, which according to the Buffalo News, gave up 4.8 yards per carry inside the tackles last year, tied for worst in the NFL.

Lotulelei is sticking to the way he knows best in his effort to make a difference with the Bills defense.

“So, I just kind of keep to myself. I observe. And I just do my job,” he told the Buffalo News. “I try to help the team in any way that I can. And then go home. Just get my work in and go home. That’s it.”

And finally …

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams has always been known for his moves both against defenders and of the celebratory variety. The second-year Green Bay Packer showed off a new first-down signal after rushing for 11 yards and a first down on the second play of the Packers’ 24-23 comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, and it was vintage Williams.