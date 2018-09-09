PROVO — A motorcycle rider was in extremely critical condition Sunday night after a crash in a pullout near Deer Creek Reservoir.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the unidentified driver was traveling south on state Route 189 by Deer Creek at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the motorcycle went out of control and crashed on the roadway.

The motorcycle crashed into two pickup trucks on a pullout, throwing the rider, who was wearing a helmet, and pinning him under one of the trucks. Passers-by lifted the truck off the rider and he was flown to an area hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating speed as a factor in the crash.

— Amy Joi O'Donoghue