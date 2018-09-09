Somewhere between being grateful for the ability to breath and hoping doctors didn’t deliver bad news, Andrew Jensen’s doubts about whether or not he could run the Wasatch 100 dissipated.

Confined to a hospital bed with antibiotics being pumped into his body, the 44-year-old father of four realized there are much tougher challenges than covering 100 mountainous miles on foot in less than 36 hours.

Jensen’s “crazy” experience began at a neighborhood barbecue a few weeks ago.

“Every few months, my throat will just close down, no matter what I’m eating,” he said. “Even something like ice cream will make me choke.”

So when he began to choke after eating a small piece of chicken, he went home hoping whatever caused the spasm would relax.

“I usually just spit and spit, because I can’t swallow, and eventually it relaxes,” he said.

When his wife, Jennifer, returned home, she gave him a dose of Benadryl to counter what they assumed was some kind of allergic reaction.

“I felt like my chest was being ripped apart,” he said. “Then I started throwing up blood. I thought, ‘Oh, no, this isn’t good.’”

They ran to the home of a neighbor whom they knew dealt with severe allergic reactions. His neighbor “jabbed him in the leg” with an EpiPen.

“That made everything speed up,” he said. “My heart started racing, and my breathing was really labored. I could only get little, tiny gasps through my throat.” Jennifer rushed him to the hospital, where he laid on a gurney, his back arching, his fists clenched as he fought for even the smallest breaths.

Medical tests revealed he had air pockets throughout his chest due to a tear in his esophagus. Doctors told him if he hadn’t come in, those air pockets could have easily become infected, and every scenario after that was grim.

Remarkably, the tear had healed itself by the following day. Jensen spent four days in the hospital before doctors let him leave with a PICC line in his arm so he could continue to receive antibiotics intravenously for another 12 days.

Throughout his ordeal, he wondered about the Wasatch 100. Would he be able to run the race that he’d spent months, really years, training for? Jensen tried to get into the race for three straight years through the lottery system. Last January, he got the news that he was one of the lucky ones.

I realized, going through this experience, that running is running. Anybody can do it. It’s just moving one foot in front of the other. But carrying that IV bag around for two weeks, it gave me enormous empathy for people all around me who I see suffering every day. Andrew Jensen

He realizes a lot of people won’t understand what he did this weekend or why. The lure of an endurance race is complicated, even for those who find themselves committed to its grasp.

And maybe only those who’ve fallen for the sport can truly comprehend what would make a man who’d suffered such a serious health scare insist on running a race that most of us wouldn’t consider on our best day.

Even after doctors told him that he was healthy enough to do anything he wanted, including a 100-mile race, he didn’t mention it to many people. He didn’t want their concern to become his doubt.

He and his wife spent a lot of time praying about it, and he felt confident, while she felt calm. She’d be there to support him, but maybe most reassuring was that his friend Danny Widerburg would be pacing him for the last 33 miles.

The two men have run many miles together, and when Widerburg found out he hadn’t won a spot in the race, he offered to pace Jensen.

“I felt so loved and so blessed by that,” Jensen said of the offer. “I really wanted to make it to the start line.”

Race day went well until mile 45.

That’s when Jensen's stomach started to churn. For him, puking is just part of the ultra race experience, and he’d forgotten to ask his doctors about that. He kept moving, began praying, and hoped the nausea he felt would pass.

It did not.

“I started to get really scared,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘If I puke, am I going to re-open this tender wound. I was literally freaking out. And then I couldn’t hold it anymore.”

He puked and then felt relief wash over him after he saw there was no blood.

“Immediately I could start running again,” he said. “I didn’t puke again until the finish line.”

The race had ups and downs, including the fact that his pacing had been off and with 16 miles to go, he was told he had to average 21-minute miles for the rest of the race to be an official finisher.

“I thought I had a really good cushion, but my watch was off by three miles,” he said. “I was so incredibly crushed for a couple of miles. I didn’t know if I could do that. … I didn’t cry, but I felt like it. I was just wrenched. I thought, ‘How can I work so hard for 84 miles but not finish in the official time?’”

Widerburg, who has a wry sense of humor and a deep Christian faith, kept Jensen calm, focused and moving. Jennifer Jensen and their three sons were waiting at the finish. Their 8-year-old son Oscar paced hin through the finish, where Jensen crossed with just over 30 minutes to spare.

“I realized, going through this experience, that running is running,” he said. “Anybody can do it. It’s just moving one foot in front of the other. But carrying that IV bag around for two weeks, it gave me enormous empathy for people all around me who I see suffering every day.”

Jensen knew even before the doctors cleared him to run that it was a privilege to feel good enough to attempt a 100-mile race. He knew it was a blessing to struggle and suffer and triumph alongside people who understand how much beauty is revealed through the pain and sacrifice required.

“This gave me a different respect for pain,” he said. “Dealing with this was terrifying. What if I have an infection? I could die from this, and that was way scarier than anything I can imagine in a race.”

And even as Jensen appreciated that the self-inflicted pain of an ultra race is a gift compared to the way life can batter and beat us, he said running through mental and physical barriers has made him stronger and more resilient in every way.

“Almost every race, I think, ‘I don’t ever want to do that again,’” he said laughing. “But the friendships and relationships, the common pain and struggle and joy that you share with people on the trail, there is really something special about that.”

He knows it sounds silly and sentimental, but even though it seems like a selfish endeavor, it makes him a better person.

“This was the hardest thing I’ve done for fun,” he said. “We’re all out there — different religions, different political ideas, and we find an awesome common interest that we can do with each other, helping each other. I wish the world was like that. I wish everyone could be kind and awesome about everything.”