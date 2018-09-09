Sometime Monday or perhaps Tuesday, Utah’s Tony Finau should find out if he will be a member of the United States Ryder Cup team.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk was scheduled to make his final pick for the Ryder Cup team known at 7 a.m. MDT Monday, but because of the weather delay in the BMW Championship in Philadelphia Sunday, the announcement will come at the conclusion of the tournament. That could be Monday afternoon or even Tuesday if there are more weather delays Monday.

By all indications, the 12th and final pick for the U.S. team will be Finau. Several publications have said that Finau should “absolutely” be the final pick for the Ryder Cup team, which will play the European team Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National in France because of his strong play this year, particularly lately.

Furyk named his first three captains pick last week — Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Finau played well in the first two playoff events, finishing second at the Northern Trust Tournament and tying for fourth last week in the Dell Technologies event in Boston.

The other main contender for the final spot, Xander Schauffele, led after two rounds in Philadelphia and is tied for second place after three rounds, behind Justin Rose. If he ends up winning, Furyk could be persuaded to take him as the hottest American golfer for the Ryder Cup team.

However, even Shauffele conceded that outside of a victory by him, Finau should be the choice. Midway through the tournament in Philadelphia he said, “I feel like if I were Jim right now, I would pick (Finau), to be completely honest. I’m in a position where I feel like a win is the only way I’d even be in consideration. Tony, obviously, is the guy right now.”

Finau stands in a tie for 15th place in the BMW tournament and is scheduled to tee off at 6:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

This year, Finau has a better overall record than Schauffele with 10 top-10s, including three at majors. The 24-year-old Schauffele has just six top-10s, but did have top-6 finishes at The Players, U.S. Open and British Open, where he tied for second.

The eight U.S. players who qualified on Ryder Cup points are Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.