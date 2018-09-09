Utah State sophomore golfer Colten Cordingley carded a final round of even-par 72 to finish tied for 12th place at 2-under 214 (72-70-72) at the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational held Sunday at the par-72, 7,511-yard Eisenhower Golf Club.

For Cordingley, it was his best collegiate finish, second under-par finish and second top-20 placing, as he carded a career-best 54-hole score of 2-under 214. His best round during the tournament was a 2-under 70 during his second 18 holes, which was his fourth career round under par.

Utah State finished in 10th place in the 16-team field at 14-over 878 (289-296-293). Colorado won the team championship with a 9-under 855 (285-283-287), while the Buffaloes Daniel O’Loughlin won medalist honors at 7-under 209 (70-70-69).

Other finishers for Utah State included junior Hayden Eckert who tied for 46th place at 6-over 222 (71-75-76), fellow junior Chase Lansford who tied for 50th place at 7-over 223 (75-77-71), sophomore Andy Hess who also tied for 50th place at 7-over 223 (71-74-78) and freshman Duncan Hollar who tied for 85th place at 19-over 235 (79-82-74).

Lansford’s 1-under 71 during his final round on Sunday was his 15th career round under par. Hess shot an opening round of 1-under 71 for his fifth career under-par round, and Eckert also shot a 1-under 71 during his opening round for his fourth career round under par.

Utah State will return to action on Monday, Sept. 17, when it travels to Driggs, Idaho, to compete in the Utah-hosted OGIO Invitational.