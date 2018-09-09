Utah State soccer (1-3-0) is set to open a seven-match homestand on Monday, Sept. 10, when it hosts in-state rival Utah (1-3-1) at 4 p.m.

All regular-season home and Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form via USU’s website. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through SIDEARM, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every match.

Utah makes the trip to Logan with a 1-3-1 record, coming off a 3-2 home loss to BYU. Senior midfielder Paola Van der Veen and senior forward Hailey Skolmoski lead the Utah offense with two goals apiece, while junior defender Holly Daugirda has a team-high two assists. Junior Carly Nelson has played the entirety of the season in the net, allowing seven goals while tallying three saves. The Utes return seven starters and 12 total letterwinners from the 2017 team that posted a record of 5-11-3, while going 0-9-2 in Pac-12 play.

Rich Manning is in his 17th season as the head coach at Utah, where he has an all-time record of 172-10-45. All-time, Utah State is 5-15 against Utah, including a 2-6 record in matches played in Logan. The teams last met in Salt Lake City in 2017, where the Utes took a 2-0 win.

Utah State enters Monday's match with a 1-3-0 record, last at Idaho State to a 5-4 double-overtime loss. Freshman forward Sara Noel leads the Aggies with four goals on the season, while sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo has two assists. Senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire has played the majority of time in the net, tallying 15 saves and allowing eight goals.