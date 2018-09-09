Weber State women’s soccer went to battle with the University of Texas El Paso on Sunday afternoon, and after two overtimes ended in a 0-0 draw.

“The girls fought through heavy legs and played great defense,” said head coach Tim Crompton. “Once again we had a lot of the ball, but we need to find a different gear in front of the goal in order to score more goals. However, UTEP deserves credit for their defense as well.”

Weber State took 13 shots against UTEP, which is a tie for the highest shots in one game on the season.

The Wildcats had four of those shots on goal, but none of them were able to find the back of the net. Kinsley Napoli had the most shots on point as she had two shots on goal.

UTEP had eight shots with four shots on goal.

Weber State is coming off three games in six days and has a few days of rest before hosting UC Santa Barbara on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats are now 1-2-3 overall on the season. Big Sky Action starts Sept. 21, against Southern Utah in Ogden.