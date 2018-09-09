Through the first two weeks of the college football season, Utah State has forced seven turnovers (four interceptions, three fumbles) to rank second in the nation behind Mountain West-foe Fresno State (eight). The Aggies are tied with Arkansas, Buffalo and Virginia Tech.

USU is also tied for first in the MW and tied for sixth in the nation with three fumble recoveries, tied for second in the league and tied for fifth in the nation with four interceptions and ranks third in the MW and 18th in the nation in turnover margin (+1.50).

With its seven forced turnovers this season, USU has now forced 148 turnovers in its last 77 games, including at least one turnover in 60 of its last 77 games. The Aggies have also recorded 70 interceptions in their last 64 games, including at least one pick in 35 of their last 64 games and multiple interceptions in 21 of their last 64 games. Overall, Utah State has forced three or more turnovers in 18 of its last 52 games.

Utah State forced 29 turnovers (16 fumbles, 13 interceptions) last season, which ranked second in the Mountain West and tied for sixth in the nation. USU also tied for second in the nation with 16 fumble recoveries and was fourth in the conference and 45th in the nation with 13 interceptions on the season. In 2016, USU forced just 10 turnovers the entire season.

Utah State leads the Mountain West and ranks eighth in the nation with 4.0 sacks per game. USU also ranks fourth in the MW and 62nd in the nation in passing efficiency defense (119.1), fourth in the MW and 80th in the nation in passing defense (229.0 ypg), fifth in the MW and 68th in the nation in total defense (366.0 ypg), fifth in the MW and 77th in the nation in scoring defense (25.5 ppg) and seventh in the MW and 76th in the nation in rushing defense (137.0 ypg).

The Aggies are tied for second in the nation with two defensive touchdowns this year as senior safety Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State, while senior cornerback Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State.

Fresno State leads the nation with three defensive touchdowns, followed by Utah State, Alabama, Boise State, Boston College, Mississippi and Texas State with two each. Overall, USU has scored 18 defensive touchdowns in its last 61 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

Offensively, the Aggies rank fourth in the Mountain West and 23rd in the nation in scoring with an average of 45.5 points per game. USU also ranks sixth in the MW and 58th in the nation in passing offense (245.5 ypg), sixth in the MW and 62nd in the nation in completion percentage (.613), seventh in the MW and 82nd in the nation in total offense (395.0 ypg), eighth in the MW and 86th in the nation in rushing offense (149.5 ypg), ninth in the MW and 91st in the nation in sacks allowed (2.5 ppg) and 10th in the MW in passing efficiency (112.7).

On special teams, Utah State ranks first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in kickoff returns (44.50 ypr), behind only Alabama and Oklahoma State. USU also ranks second in the conference and 35th in the nation in punt returns (12.0 ypr), ninth in the MW and 77th in the nation in kickoff return defense (21.0 ypr) and ninth in the MW and 96th in the nation in net punting (34.83 ypp).

Individually speaking, junior PK Dominik Eberle is leading the nation in both field goals made (3.5 pg) and field goal percentage (1.000), while also ranking first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in scoring (15.5 ppg). Overall, Eberle has made all seven of his field goal attempts this year.

Redshirt junior LB Tipa Galeai is tied for first in the nation in forced fumbles (1.0 pg), and he ranks second in the nation in sacks (1.75 pg), second in the MW and tied for 16th in the nation in tackles for loss (2.0 pg) and 43rd in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks first in the MW and tied for second in the nation in tackles (14.5 pg), and he is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 99th in the nation in sacks (0.5 pg).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver is tied first in the MW and tied for second in the nation in kickoff returns for touchdown with one. He also ranks first in the MW and third in the nation in kickoff returns (44.5 ypr).

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for first in the nation in fumbles recovered with two and tied for 29th in the MW in tackles (6.0 pg).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan ranks first in the MW and 13th in the nation in punt returns (14.5 ypr).

Senior S Aaron Wade ranks first in the MW and third in the nation in interceptions (1.0 pg), tied for third in the MW and tied for 39th in the nation in passes defended (1.5 pg) and tied for 43rd in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Junior DE Devon Anderson is tied for third in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation in fumbles recovered (0.5 pg), while senior S Gaje Ferguson is tied for third in the MW and tied for 25th in the nation in interceptions (0.5 pg).

Senior CB Deante Fortenberry is tied for third in the MW and tied for 25th in the nation in interceptions (0.5 pg), while junior RB Darwin Thompson is tied for second in the MW and tied for 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns (1.5 pg), tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 62nd in the nation in points scored (9.0 pg) and eighth in the MW in rushing (62.0 ypg).

Sophomore LB Maika Magalei is tied for third in the MW and tied for 20th in the nation in forced fumbles (0.5 pg), and junior CB DJ Williams is tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 57th in the nation in tackles for loss (1.5 pg) and tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 99th in the nation in sacks (0.5 pg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks fifth in the MW and 46th in the nation in passing (239.0 ypg), fifth in the MW and 66th in the nation in total offense (231.0 ypg), fifth in the MW and 68th in the nation in completion percentage (.606) and eighth in the MW and 96th in the nation in passing efficiency (113.3).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks seventh in the MW in rushing (66.0 ypg), while senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 99th in the nation in sacks (0.5 pg) and tied for 24th in the MW in tackles (6.5 pg).

Senior LB Chase Christiansen is tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 71st in the nation in tackles (8.5 pg), and sophomore S Shaq Bond is tied for 43rd in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Utah State will play the second of its season-long three-game homestand on Thursday, Sept. 13, when it welcomes first-time opponent Tennessee Tech (0-2) to the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium. The game is slated to kick off at 6 p.m.