Utah State placekicker Dominik Eberle earned College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Week honorable-mention honors, it was announced Sunday by the organization.

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas was tabbed the CFPA National Performer of week two, while Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and South Florida wide received Terrence Horne joined Eberle as honorable-mention selections.

Eberle rewrote the history books this past Saturday night in the Aggies’ 60-13 dismantling of New Mexico State, a rematch of the 2017 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. The 6-foot-2 junior from Nuremberg, Germany, tied an NCAA record for points scored in game by a kicker with 24, matching the 1984 feat set by Western Michigan’s Mike Prindle in 1984. He also tied an NCAA record with his three 51-yard field goals, becoming just the sixth player to ever accomplish that feat.

The 2017 Lou Groza Award finalist also set a school and Mountain West record with his six made field goals, while his six field goal attempts tied his own school record that was set last season.

In all, Eberle made field goals from 44, 32, 51, 21, 51 and 51 yards, as those six made field goals are tied for the third-most in a single-game in NCAA history.

On the season, Eberle has made all seven of his field goal attempts and is 28-of-36 in his career. His three 51-yard field goals against NMSU proved to be season longs and tied for the 18th-longest in school history. In fact, Eberle is the only kicker in school history to have four or more 50-yard field goals in a career as he made a career-long 52-yarder last year at San José State.

Eberle now ranks second all-time in school history in field goal percentage (.778), eighth all-time in field goals made (28) and ninth all-time in field goal attempts (36).

Utah State will play the second of its season-long three-game homestand on Thursday, Sept. 13, when it welcomes first-time opponent Tennessee Tech (0-2) to the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium. The game is slated to kick off at 6 p.m.