The Weber State men's golf team finished up the Falcon Invitational at the Eisenhower Golf Club at the U.S. Air Force Academy with a final round 292 to finish in eighth place on Sunday. For the tournament, the Wildcats posted a three round total of 873.

Reese Fisher shot a final round 1-under-par 71 on the day and led the Wildcats for the tournament with a 3-under par total of 213 and a tie for ninth place individually. Fisher started his round strong, going 2-under over his first five holes. After a bogey at No. 2, he reeled off three-straight birdies to get into red figures. A double bogey on No. 8 derailed his start, but he bounced right back with a birdie on No. 9 to get back to 1-under at the turn. He opened his back nine with seven-straight pars before finishing with a bogey on 17 and a birdie on 18.

Hunter Howe also started strong for Weber State as the 'Cats threatened a move back up the leaderboard. The freshman shot a 3-under-par 33 on the front nine behind a trio of birdies and added a birdie on No. 10 to open his back nine to go to 4-under on his round. He remained at 4-under until back-to-back bogeys on 13 and 14 and a double bogey on 18 dropped him back to even par.

Howe wrapped up his collegiate debut with a 3-over-par 219, which tied him for 30th alongside another Wildcat newcomer, Jayce Frampton, a junior transfer from Dixie State. Frampton shot a 1-over-par 73 in the final round.

Boston Watts and Sean Badger each carded a pair of birdies in the final round en route to 4-over par scores of 76. Watts wrapped up his tournament tied for 46th place at 6-over-par 222, while Badger tied for 72nd with a 12-over-par 228.

Colorado shot a 1-under par total of 287 in the final round to post a three round total of 9-under-par 855 and overtake second-round leader Wyoming for the team title, as the Cowboys shot a 5-over 293 on the day to finish second at 860. UC Davis finished third in the 16-team field at 861, while tournament host Air Force finished fourth at 862.