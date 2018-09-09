Sisters Taezly and Emmi Baker watch piglets feed during the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The 11-day event, which kicked off Thursday, has been a Utah staple since 1856 and features animal exhibits, carnival rides, a demolition derby, a monster truck show, a circus and a variety of musical performances. This year's headliners are Dan + Shay, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul, and Kansas with Blue Oyster Cult. Tickets range from $25 to $45. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — except on Sept. 11, 12 and 13 — when the gates open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and youth 6 to 12. Children under 5 get in free. All-you-can-ride matinee carnival wristbands are $20. Matinee carnival wristbands are good from the time the carnival opens until 6 p.m. A regular all-you-can-ride pass is $28. Parking in any Fairpark parking to is $10, cash only. For a list of events or to purchase tickets, visit utahstatefair.com.