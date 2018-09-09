1 of 6
View 6 Items
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sisters Taezly and Emmi Baker watch piglets feed during the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Sisters Taezly and Emmi Baker watch piglets feed during the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The 11-day event, which kicked off Thursday, has been a Utah staple since 1856 and features animal exhibits, carnival rides, a demolition derby, a monster truck show, a circus and a variety of musical performances. This year's headliners are Dan + Shay, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul, and Kansas with Blue Oyster Cult. Tickets range from $25 to $45. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — except on Sept. 11, 12 and 13 — when the gates open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and youth 6 to 12. Children under 5 get in free. All-you-can-ride matinee carnival wristbands are $20. Matinee carnival wristbands are good from the time the carnival opens until 6 p.m. A regular all-you-can-ride pass is $28. Parking in any Fairpark parking to is $10, cash only. For a list of events or to purchase tickets, visit utahstatefair.com.

Add a comment