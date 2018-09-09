POCATELLO — For twin brothers Ralph and Boyd Henderson, it’s been a long road to reach their 100th birthday.

“It means you’re old,” Ralph Henderson said while his family laughed in the background.

“It’s wonderful,” Boyd Henderson added.

The two World War II veterans were born Sept. 6, 1918, in Arimo, Idaho. The brothers say being a twin is special. “Yes. A lot of things we do together and had to suffer together,” Ralph said.

The twins graduated from Pocatello High School in 1936 and attended a year of college. About that time, the brothers were considering serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

But everything changed when Ralph's draft number was read on the radio in 1941. Boyd decided to join his brother in enlisting in the National Guard, in the 183 Field Artillery Battalion.

“Ralph went into the Army before me,” Boyd said. “My mother was concerned, so she got me to join.”

The brothers left their wives at home and trained together, but “the war kept us apart,” he said.

Throughout the war, the brothers tried to keep track of one another as they served in parts of North Africa and Europe.

“We had to get dressed and learn how to fight,” Ralph said. “Sometimes you had to shoot, shoot all the time, didn’t like it.”

Though the twins were assigned to different companies within the 805th Tank Destroyer Battalion, they were often unaware whether the other one was alive.

“I know Ralph was worried about me, and I worried about him,” Boyd said. “I was on several invasions, went through them.”

On one occasion, a German 88 shell hit Boyd's tank destroyer underneath the turret, but didn't explode. The armor plating blew, shattering the tank and hitting Boyd in the back.

“I was wounded, recovered from it, and (I’m) still alive,” he said. He was awarded the Purple Heart after the incident.

Ralph, who lives in Provo, was awarded the Silver Star.

Thursday, they were together and were greeted by family and friends in Pocatello for the big celebration.

Boyd, who lives in Pocatello, credits his faith for their longevity and the church's Word of Wisdom health code.

"The 89th section of the Doctrine and Covenants says keep the commandments, you’ll be forever protected, and that’s what’s happened,” Boyd said.

Together, they share a whole lot of family and that one thing that changed their lives forever.

“We belong to the greatest organization on the earth: The United States Army. Ain’t nothing better, nothing bigger,” Boyd said.

And when it comes to him and his brother being 100 years old? “I had a feeling we’d do it,” he said.