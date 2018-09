SALT LAKE CITY — A man was stabbed during an altercation behind Gracie's, a popular downtown nightclub.

Salt Lake City police officers were called to the nightclub at 326 W. Temple on Saturday night, said Lt. Yvette Zayas.

A man had been stabbed and had injuries severe enough to merit transportation to a local hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the incident, Zayas said.

No other information was released.

— Amy Joi O'Donoghue