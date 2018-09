MURRAY — Police say a man suffered minor injuries in a pepper-spray, stabbing attack late Saturday night.

Murray police Sgt. Marvin Barlow said the man was walking alone near 4500 South and 500 West when the attack happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The assailant, who is still on the run, pepper-sprayed the man and then stabbed him multiple times.

Barlow said it is unclear if the victim knew his attacker.

The incident remains under investigation.