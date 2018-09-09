Twelve months ago, Rodney Hood was primed to be the main player the Utah Jazz would look to in trying to replace Gordon Hayward's scoring production.

On Sunday, multiple outlets reported that Hood will take his minimum qualifying offer of $3.4 million to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers—where he was traded to in February—for the 2018-2019 season.

Rodney Hood accepts Cavaliers' $3.4 million qualifying offer, sets up free agency next summer @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/maL3u39eWz — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 9, 2018

With Hood entering restricted free agency at the end of last season, the Cavaliers held the right to match any contract offer for him from another team so long as they extended a one-year qualifying offer to him before July 1. The 6-foot-8 Hood has not agreed to a deal with another team, however, and thus will return to Cleveland.

He will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Sunday's news marks the end of a tumultuous year for the Duke product whom the Jazz selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2014 draft. As Donovan Mitchell burst on the scene, Hood was moved to the bench, then traded at February's trade deadline in a three-team deal that saw Utah acquire Jae Crowder.

It got worse for Hood, as he fell out of the Cavaliers' rotation during the playoffs and even refused to check in at the end of a blowout win over the Toronto Raptors.

Now he'll be aiming to rehab his once-high value in hopes of landing a nice contract offer next summer in unrestricted free agency as Cleveland moves on without LeBron James.