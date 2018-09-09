The Westminster women’s volleyball team (3-7, 1-1 RMAC) lost in three sets to the Hardrockers (3-7, (1-1 RMAC) of South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday.

The Griffins lost the first and third games by an identical score, 17-25. They came closest to winning the second game but ended up losing, 24-26.

Westminster started the first game well and was toe-to-toe with the home side until several errors allowed SD Mines to make a 10-point run for a substantial lead, 20-9. The Griffins reset and finished the game outscoring the Hardrockers, 8-5.

The second game started similar to the first, but this time it was Westminster with an 11-2 run for an eight-point lead, 16-8. Westminster was unable to hold on to the lead as errors allowed the Hardrockers back in the game with an 8-2 run and the final three points of the game for the SD Mines win.

The Griffins were unable to overcome a slow start to the third game, and the Hardrockers went on to win the game, 25-17, and the match, 3-0.

Westminster finished the night with a hitting percentage of .097 with 25 kills on 134 attempts. The team committed 22 errors to the Hardrocker’s nine.

Westminster women’s volleyball is back at home this weekend and hosts conference foes Colorado Mesa Mavericks and Western State Mountaineers.