Dixie State football rolled past Fort Lewis on Saturday for a convincing 31-3 win at Trailblazer Stadium in front of a program-record 5,498 fans.

Students and fans answered the call to pack the stadium, and the Trailblazers (1-1, 1-1 RMAC) did not disappoint. DSU quickly turned the page on last week’s loss, racking up 475 yards (257 pass, 218 rush) while holding the Skyhawks to just 164 yards to claim its third-consecutive home-opening win.

After the teams traded punts on the game’s opening drives, the Dixie State defense forced its second three-and-out of the game, including a Wes Moeai sack, to force another punt. DSU linebacker Malaki Malaki blocked the ensuing punt attempt, and Elijah Isiah scooped up the loose ball for the Trailblazers.

Dixie State made sure it didn’t waste the early opportunity to take the lead. Sei-J Lauago took the next play 14 yards around the left end to the FLC 1-yard line. Then, after back-to-back 1-yard losses, Trent Darms scored his first rushing touchdown in a Trailblazer uniform on a quarterback keeper from four yards out to build a 7-0 lead.

The Trailblazers added to the lead after forcing another FLC three-and-out. DSU moved into the red zone on the third play of the drive when Darms fired a 30-yard strike to Conner Miller to move to the FLC 18-yard line, followed by a Lawrence Starks run to the 12-yard line. The drive stalled, but A.J. Yergensen connected on a 29-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0 with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Fort Lewis cut the deficit back to one score early in the second quarter, capping a seven-play, 62-yard drive with a 35-yard field goal to pull to within 10-3. But the Skyhawks got no closer as the Trailblazers answered the field goal with one touchdown in each of the remaining quarters to clinch the win.

Easton Smith captained the longest scoring drive of the first half later in the second quarter, marching the Trailblazers 78 yards in nine plays to extend the lead to 17-3 just before halftime. Smith passed for 95 yards on the drive, including a 49-yard strike to Giovanni Sanders. Easton Smith completed passes to five different receivers in the series, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run for Starks for his first collegiate touchdown.

Dixie State needed just two plays to add to its lead on a drive midway through the third quarter. Starks opened the drive with a 6-yard run around the right end, then helped set up the score on the next play. Starks took a handoff from Smith, then handed off to Isaiah Wooden on a reverse to the right end. Wooden found the sideline and cruised 59 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 24-3.

The Trailblazers put the finishing touches on the scoring with a 10-play, 91-yard scoring drive early in the fourth quarter. Smith connected with Dejuan Dantzler for a 9-yard pass, while Starks rushed for 10 yards on the drive to set up the scoring play. Facing 3rd-and-14 at its own 49-yard line, DSU scored in style when Easton Smith found Xavier Smith downfield for a 51-yard touchdown pass. Xavier Smith made the catch at the 34-yard line, broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for the score to extend the advantage to the final tally of 31-3.

DSU ran a balanced attack in the win, passing for 257 yards and rushing for another 218 yards. Easton Smith connected on 11-of-17 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, while Darms passed for 53 yards and rushed for a touchdown. Xavier Smith led the DSU receivers with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, while Conner Miller made three catches for 51 yards.

Defensively, Dixie State held Fort Lewis to just 164 yards (95 pass, 69 rush) of total offense, marking just the second time during the NCAA Division II era the Trailblazers have held an opponent fewer than 200 yards of total offense. Alex Lilliard led the charge with a team-high seven tackles, while Shiloh Pritchard added six tackles and his second interception of the year. The Trailblazers logged five sacks in the win, led by Anthony Yarbrough with a total of 2.5 sacks.

Dixie State will host New Mexico Highlands next Saturday at 6 p.m., in the second game of a three-game homestand.