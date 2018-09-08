Dixie State women’s volleyball team picked up its second Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference sweep in as many nights as the Trailblazers claimed a 3-0 result at Black Hills State on Saturday night inside the BHSU Young Center.

The Trailblazers (7-2, 2-0 RMAC) trailed for most of the opening set and were faced with an 18-13 deficit after consecutive hitting errors led to a DSU timeout. That break served the Blazers well as Dixie State rattled off a 9-2 run to vault to a 22-20 advantage. BHSU (3-6, 0-2 RMAC) managed to pull even at 22-22, but the Trailblazers scored three of the final four points, with senior Shannon Sorensen capping the rally with a kill to clinch the set, 25-23.

Dixie State managed to outlast BHSU in a hard-fought second stanza, 26-24, and went on to close out the match with a 25-21 triumph in the decisive third set.

Junior To’a Faleao-Baich tallied a game-high 13 kills with four total blocks to lead DSU, while Sorensen, senior Hannah Doonan and sophomore Megan Treanor finished with seven kills apiece. The Trailblazers hit .094 for the match with 40 kills, while DSU held the Yellow Jackets to a .076 clip. Sorensen and senior Malary Marshall collected a game-high six blocks, and junior Lauren Gammell added four total blocks with two solo stops.

Dixie State opens a four-match RMAC homestand next weekend vs. Western State Colorado on Friday, Sept. 14, followed by a match-up against Colorado Mesa on Saturday, Sept. 15.