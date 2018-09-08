Westminster’s men’s soccer team is off to a good start; in fact, it’s a perfect start. The Griffins defeated Notre Dame de Namur, 2-1, and improved their record to 4-0, Westminster’s best starts since 2006.

The Griffins' patience and discipline were tested as the Argonauts committed 18 fouls against Westminster and were given four yellow cards and one red card.

Westminster took the lead, 1-0, in the 41st minute. Sophomore Brody Nelson dribbled around his defender and cut toward the goal before being taken down for a penalty kick. Sophomore Amit Hefer shot the ball into the upper-right corner, out of the reach of the diving goalkeeper.

A Westminster foul led to Notre Dame de Namur’s equalizer just one minute into the second half. Notre Dame de Namur’s Naia Graham’s 25-yard free kick dipped over the wall to beat sophomore goalkeeper Will Desantis at the left post.

The Griffins will count themselves fortunate after being awarded a second penalty kick in the 75th minute. The referee pointed to the spot after a foul against freshman Jake Jensen. Junior Danny Darelli’s shot hit the inside of the right post and in for the game-winner and a 2-1 lead.

The Griffins denied the Argonauts any chance after Notre Dame de Namur’s Moises Claudio was ejected for a foul on Darelli near midfield.

Westminster recorded five of 14 shots on target, and Notre Dame de Namur recorded four shots on target out of 11.

Goal scorers Hefer and Darelli led the team with four shots each. Hefer scored his first goal of the season. Darelli scored his third goal and second game-winner this season and this weekend.

Desantis started his second game and earned his second win for the year.

Westminster’s conference play begins at home on Friday against in-state rival Dixie State.