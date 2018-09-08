How quickly things can change.
Entering Saturday night, there was a great deal of optimism surrounding the BYU football program after its season opening win last week against Arizona.
After just one half against the Cal Golden Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium, however, much of that excitement has been quelled significantly with the Cougars trailing 7-3, at least as far as reactions on Twitter are concerned.
Many even joked that “BYU is back,” referring to the struggles of last season that appeared last week to have gone away.
Some even went so far as to wonder if quarterback Tanner Mangum should be replaced by freshman Zach Wilson.
And, naturally, some people weaved in BYU’s rivalry with the Utah Utes after Kyle Whittingham’s squad escaped Saturday night with a 17-6 win over Northern Illinois.