How quickly things can change.

Entering Saturday night, there was a great deal of optimism surrounding the BYU football program after its season opening win last week against Arizona.

After just one half against the Cal Golden Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium, however, much of that excitement has been quelled significantly with the Cougars trailing 7-3, at least as far as reactions on Twitter are concerned.

Me, waving goodbye to all the optimism I had for BYU football after the AZ win: pic.twitter.com/eiPO4QQ8PL — Ryan (@ryfish65) September 9, 2018

Many even joked that “BYU is back,” referring to the struggles of last season that appeared last week to have gone away.

Did we bring back previous offensive staff. Starting to feel like last year — Bo Jensen (@BYUBo) September 9, 2018

I was told this BYU team was different. These dudes ain’t all that impressive this 1st half. — Depressed Raider but Happy Laker fan (@TheBigSTD) September 9, 2018

Awful play call on 4th and anawful drop by Simon. Byu football is back — Ty Jensen (@TyScottJensen) September 9, 2018

Some even went so far as to wonder if quarterback Tanner Mangum should be replaced by freshman Zach Wilson.

Too soon to ask for Zach Wilson to come in at QB? #BYUFOOTBALL — #BeatCal (@seanhoward1985) September 9, 2018

And, naturally, some people weaved in BYU’s rivalry with the Utah Utes after Kyle Whittingham’s squad escaped Saturday night with a 17-6 win over Northern Illinois.

At least we scored more than Utah in the first half. — Mark Durrant (@DurrantMark) September 9, 2018