DEKALB, Ill. — Utah’s Kyle Whittingham wasn’t the only coach pleased with his defense Saturday night at Huskie Stadium. Rod Carey of Northern Illinois also liked what he saw in that aspect of the game.

"The defense played good enough to win,” he told reporters. "We gave up a couple long passes, but it was a good effort by our defense.”

The Utes turned the ball over twice and were stopped on third down nine times and fourth down once in the close contest.