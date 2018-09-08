PROVO — There were a couple of firsts produced by two newcomers in the first half in BYU’s home-opener Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium against California.

Freshman placekicker Skyler Southam, a high school All-American out of Wasatch High, booted his first career field goal on his first attempt.

Southam split the uprights from 36 yards to get the Cougars on the scoreboard, 7-3, with 7:53 left in the second quarter.

In his BYU debut last week at Arizona, Southam drilled all four of his PAT attempts.

Meanwhile, also in the second quarter, freshman wide receiver Gunner Romney recorded his first career reception, an 18-yarder. Romney fumbled after the catch, but officials ruled he was already down.

Romney, a four-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, missed much of fall camp last month due to a hamstring injury and didn’t play last week at Arizona.

MCCHESNEY OUT: BYU defensive back Austin McChesney announced on Twitter Saturday night that he has suffered his third season-ending injury.

“Pains me to not be running out with my boys in LES tonight,” McChesney wrote. “3 season ending injuries, but I know God always has a plan and although I can’t see the bigger picture at this time, I am beyond grateful for all these chances to grow. Go Cougs!!”

HAWAIIAN PUNCH: BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie, is a grad transfer from Hawaii after playing for the Warriors the past three years.

Hawaii won its first two games by rolling up a lot of points. Collie’s not surprised by the Warriors’ resurgence. BYU hosts Hawaii on Oct. 13.

“When you get a guy like coach (Nick) Rolovich and you get him calling plays, it’s hard not to be successful,” Collie said earlier this week. “He’s a phenomenal football coach who I love very much and am grateful for. To say that I’m surprised would maybe be an overstatement. I don’t care who it is, when you’re scoring 59 points in a game, that’s pretty shocking. It’s awesome to see them doing well. I can’t wait for October and the chance we’ll have to go at them. But right now, it’s all about Cal.”

NORCAL CONNECTIONS: BYU has 25 players from California on its roster, including several from Northern California, and relatively close to Berkeley — offensive linemen Kieffer Longson (San Ramon) and Austin Hoyt (Ione); Collie (El Dorado Hills), running back Squally Canada (Milpitas) and linebacker Riggs Powell (Aptos).

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES: Five former athletes were inducted into the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame Friday night — Jonny Harline (football), Russell Holmes (volleyball), Lindsey Steele Metcalf (track & field/volleyball), Aaron Russell (diving) and Daniel Summerhays (golf).

The five were honored during halftime ceremonies Saturday night.

LOOKING BACK AND AHEAD: BYU’s season-opening opponent, Arizona, got thumped Saturday at Houston, 45-18. The Cougars’ opponent next week, No. 5 Wisconsin, crushed New Mexico, 45-14.

EXTRA POINTS: Saturday marked quarterback Tanner Mangum’s 25th birthday. … BYU coach Kalani Sitake served in the California Oakland Mission. He spent about seven months serving on the Cal campus in Berkeley. … Saturday marked only the second time that the Golden Bears have played in Provo. The first time was in 1999, when Cal, led by coach Tom Holmoe (who is now BYU’s athletic director) fell to the Cougars, 38-28.