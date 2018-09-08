PROVO — Jonny Harline became the third tight end to be inducted into the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, and, while his highlight reel is filled with iconic catches, he says what he’ll remember most is his teammates and how he grew up as a man in the process.

At halftime of the BYU-Cal game, he joined fellow inductees on the field for recognition. For Harline, there was a video replay of his “Harline is Still Open” catch from John Beck 12 years ago. The Orem native was philosophical about his journey.

DTI Jonny Harline

Harline took to social media before Saturday’s kickoff against Cal to tell the tale as a former star. He said the guys he went to war with every day are admired by him, even more, today than at any time before.

“I can’t think of anyone that I’m in touch with that’s not just an awesome guy, great husbands, fathers, successful in the endeavors they’ve taken on, contributing to their families and the world in a positive and meaningful way. I feel unbelievably lucky to have shared some time with such men.”

Harline, who will forever by linked to the last-second catch from John Beck in a win over Utah in 2006 at Rice Eccles, said the second milestone of his experience was lessons learned about self-improvement, taking ownership of a role on the team and owning it when he failed and succeeded.

“These are all things you can read about in any self-help book these days, but I feel really privileged to have experienced such a perfect example of going from failure to success. When I got back from my mission, I was having a miserable time, not contributing to the team, feeling sorry for myself. Obviously, things changed, but looking back I know exactly why, and what I did that made that happen. It is certainly among the most valuable knowledge and experiences I’ve come to gain in life so far, and I definitely treasure it.”