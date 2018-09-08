SPANISH FORK — A leaked Snapchat video has led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with an incident at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in late August that left the church in shambles and resulted in approximately $10,000 in damage.

Spanish Fork police Lt. Brandon Anderson said Kevin Hayes, 23 and Thomas Anderson, 20, both Spanish Fork residents, were booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of burglary and criminal mischief.

Utah County Sheriff's Office Thomas Anderson

Lt. Anderson said a concerned citizen sent police a Snapchat video on Sept. 5 in which Hayes could be seen walking through the church's gymnasium, which was recognized by police as the one that was vandalized.

Damage to the facility, which occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, included ripped hymnals, pictures removed from walls and smashed, fire extinguishers discharged in the building and damage done to plumbing fixtures and kitchen appliances.

Police said Hayes is seen in the video with another individual, later identified as Anderson, laughing and declaring that, "We just (profanity) up a church."

Lt. Anderson said both individuals admitted to police that they had been in the church, but each blamed the other for the vandalism.