Ronney Jenkins broke loose for a career-best 171 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and BYU upset No. 14 Arizona State for a second straight season.

The Cougar defense bedeviled the Devils by forcing three turnovers.

The year before BYU beat the 14th-ranked Sun Devils 13-10 in Tempe, this time it was a 26-6 win in Provo.