DeKALB, Ill. — In an ugly game all around, the Utah Utes snuck past the Northern Illinois Huskies 17-6 on the road Saturday night thanks to two late scores.

With the Utes up just 7-6 and only 4:38 left in the game, Utah kicker Matt Gay made a 40-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-6. After a failed possession from the Huskies and one from Utah, Northern Illinois got the ball near midfield with 2:45 remaining, but Chase Hansen returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the drive to seal the deal.

The Utes finished with 354 total yards. Tyler Huntley went 20-of-31 for 286 yards. Zack Moss had just 66 yards on 16 carries, but did score one touchdown.

Utah will open Pac-12 play next Saturday at home against Washington.

