PROVO— Excitement around the BYU Cougars' football program is as high as it's been in a long time after they beat the Arizona Wildcats 28-23 in their season opener last week on the road.

Now back at home this week, the Cougars will face another Pac-12 squad Saturday night in the Cal Golden Bears. The Golden Bears are also coming off a win against a Power 5 opponent in their season opener, having beaten the North Carolina Tar Heels 24-17 at home last weekend.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 8:15 p.m. Follow along here as the game unfolds.