Jeffrey D. Allred
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) enters the field during pregame in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
PROVO— Excitement around the BYU Cougars' football program is as high as it's been in a long time after they beat the Arizona Wildcats 28-23 in their season opener last week on the road.

Now back at home this week, the Cougars will face another Pac-12 squad Saturday night in the Cal Golden Bears. The Golden Bears are also coming off a win against a Power 5 opponent in their season opener, having beaten the North Carolina Tar Heels 24-17 at home last weekend.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 8:15 p.m. Follow along here as the game unfolds.

