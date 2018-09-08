The Utah Utes' road game against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday night was seen by many as a random matchup, but one that the Utes should win comfortably.

Utah trails at halftime 3-0, however, which has left many fans and even some former players frustrated. A sampling:

I can’t find a single thing to be positive about in this first half. Whole team looks awful. — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) September 9, 2018

Utah football at the half. pic.twitter.com/MDn6gZBtGe — Chris Samuels (@samuelsski27) August 31, 2018

That’s as bad of a half as I expected from Utah. Would say I’m completely surprised, but I’m not, because the NIU defense came to play like we said they would all week. I just thought Utah would come to play a snap or too as well. — Guy Pretty Incognito Bird+ (@StaircaseWhitt) September 9, 2018

A couple of ex-Utes shared their thoughts, with former kicker Andy Phillips expressing frustration over Matt Gay missing multiple field goals.

Oh man — Andy Phillips (@AndyDPhillips) September 9, 2018

Is this real life???? We cant move the ball against NIU???? Jeez — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 9, 2018

Even though I feel like this right now at halftime, I believe we'll pull it together in the second half. I mean. . . . We got to if we want to win lol pic.twitter.com/gCFevcnKJ7 — Kenneth Goobie Scott (@Kscott_2) September 9, 2018

Some fans even went so far as to question whether or not the Ute coaching staff should bench starting quarterback Tyler Huntley, as he struggled some despite going 12-of-20 for 126 yards.

If I’m the coaches I give Huntley two drives, max, to see what he’s about.



If he wants to play scared, get him out. — Andrew Gorringe (@andrew_g_utes) September 9, 2018