The Utah Utes' road game against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday night was seen by many as a random matchup, but one that the Utes should win comfortably.
Utah trails at halftime 3-0, however, which has left many fans and even some former players frustrated. A sampling:
A couple of ex-Utes shared their thoughts, with former kicker Andy Phillips expressing frustration over Matt Gay missing multiple field goals.
Some fans even went so far as to question whether or not the Ute coaching staff should bench starting quarterback Tyler Huntley, as he struggled some despite going 12-of-20 for 126 yards.