RIVERTON — Pleasant Grove, despite penalties, gave Riverton more than the Silverwolves could handle and walked off the field with a 31-14 win Friday night.

Viking senior quarterback Jake Jensen had a good night through the air, completeing 12 of 21 passes for 204 yards. Dayne Christiansen added another completion of 45 yards for a total of 249 passing yards for the Vikings. Add 40 rushing carries for another 175 yards, and the Vikings had 424 yards of offense.

The Vikings' defense held the Silverwolves to 64 rushing yards and 159 passing yards for a total of 223 yards of offense.

"It's always a good thing to come to this valley and get a win," Viking head coach Mark Wootton said. "Jensen made a lot of good decisions that led us to good plays. Next week we start in our region play. It's always tough to get to our region, but we'll take it as it comes and move forward."

Christiansen led the Vikings with 22 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown and Jake Jensen had 12 carries for 14 yards and one touchdown.

Senior kicker Carson Ecalono added seven of his own points with one field goal and four PATs for the Vikings.

Pleasant Grove, now with three wins and one loss, will start Region 4 action next Friday with a home game against Bingham High School. Riverton, with an overall record of 2-2, will play at West Jordan next Friday.