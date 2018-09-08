KAYSVILLE — Davis blanked Clearfield on Friday night to improve to 4-0. That strong start shouldn’t be a surprise considering the program has enjoyed 4-0 starts three other times in the past decade and 3-1 starts four times.

It is surprising, however, when you consider where Davis was a year ago. It started last season 1-3 under first-year coach Mitch Arquette and never won again finishing with the second-worst offense in 6A at just 9.1 ppg.

Just one month into the 2018 season, last year’s frustrations have been kicked to the curb with wins over Bountiful, Viewmont, Layton and Clearfield to open the season.

“Things are quite a bit different than last season, so the guys are happy, it’s fun to win,” said Arquette, Davis graduate.

Much of last year’s struggles can be attributed to the timing of Arquette’s hiring last May. He only had three months to get to know the kids, earn their trust and implement everything he wanted to do. It obviously wasn’t enough time.

A full offseason has allowed the coaching staff and the players to get on the same page, and the results speak for themselves.

“The main difference is just being around for a full year, having a full offseason with winter, spring and summer conditioning. The guys have bought in to what we’re trying to do, both on the coaching staff as well as the players. It helps to have time under your feet,” said Arquette.

Davis shutout Bountiful 17-0 win Week 1, beat rival Viewmont 14-12 in Week 2 and then edged Layton 33-25 in Week 3.

On Friday night, Garrett Larson threw four touchdown passes, including three to Jack Rigby, as the Darts rolled to the 28-0 win.

Larson has thrown for 765 yards and eight TDs this season, which is already more TD passes than Davis had all last season, and he is only 26 yards shy of last year’s passing yards total.

“They’re starting to click, but we’re still not where we believe we can be. Now they know what we’re doing and they’re understanding it, and now they need to implement it and go. They’re having fun. Offensively last season was a rough season,” said Arquette.

Davis’s next two games will be its toughest to date and the best measure for how far the program has come. This Friday it hosts perennial Region 1 contender Fremont, which traditionally plays the most physical football in the region.

After a bye, Davis then hosts defending Region 1 champion Weber.

To keep the wins piling up, Arquette listed nearly every coaching cliché in the book, and then quickly followed it by saying, “that’s football.”

Throughout the summer and through the opening month of the season, Arquette has stressed with his players to say focused and control what they can control with effort and accountability. The approach needs to remain consistent for Davis to improve to 5-0 this week and then more wins the rest of the season.