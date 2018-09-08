Dixie State surrendered three unanswered goals during the final 48-plus minutes of play to drop a 3-1 decision to Texas A&M-International in a Saturday matinee at Westminster College’s Dumke Field.

Both teams battled back and forth through most of the opening 45 minutes before the Trailblazers (2-2-0, 0-0-0 RMAC) managed to draw first blood with a goal in the 38th minute. Junior forward Moises Medina (two) settled a misdirected header from Gustavo Ortega and fired into the back of the net from 18 yards out to spot his side a 1-0 lead.

The Dustdevils (1-1-1) quickly countered with a goal of their own three minutes later when David Martinez sent in a free kick from the left wing to Romarin Ngapouth, who top-shelved a header into the left corner of the goal from the top of the penalty box to square the match at 1-1.

TAMIU broke the tie midway through the 65th minute on a Rafael Montabes header from 12 yards out and tacked on an insurance goal at the 78:44 mark with a Martinez penalty-kick conversion. TAMIU was credited with 23 shot attempts, six on goal, while DSU attempted 10 total shots, three on frame.

Dixie State will return to Salt Lake City next Friday, Sept. 14, for its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference debut against Westminster College.