One-year-old Bridger catches a ball at the Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center on Saturday during a Doggy Paddle Day. Small- to medium-size dogs were allowed to swim for a 90 minutes followed by medium-size dogs and then medium- to large-size dogs. The event featured games, treats, photos and vendors. No humans were allowed in the pools with the dogs, and all dogs had to be current on vaccinations and be properly licensed. A dollar from each admission will go to the Community Animal Awareness Society, a no-kill, volunteer and foster-based nonprofit organization whose mission is working with the community to help animals.