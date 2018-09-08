The Weber State men’s and women’s cross-country teams opened the 2018 season on a high note Friday afternoon at the College of Idaho Classic in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The Wildcat men’s team captured first place in the meet, while the women’s team finished in second place.

Men

The Wildcat men’s team totaled 20 points and took home the top-four spots to claim first place in the meet. Weber State defeated College of Idaho, Southern Idaho and Northwest Nazarene in the meet.

Wildcat sophomore Jacob Stone took first place in the meet, turning in a time of 22:39.83 on the 7K course. Junior Tyson Green was right behind Stone for second place at 22:39.96.

Freshman Curt Crossley was third at 22:55.38, and freshman Taylor Dillon came in fourth with a time of 22:59.86. Freshman Austin Byrer was Weber State’s fifth finisher, taking 10th place at 23:17.91. Krey Ramsey was 12th, and Russell Lundberg finished 22nd. Four of Weber State’s top-six finishers were freshmen.

Women

On the women’s side, Weber State finished second in the meet with a total of 38 points. Utah took first place with a score of 28. College of Idaho was third, followed by Northwest Nazarene and Southern Idaho.

Weber State’s top finisher was Lexie Thompson who finished third overall, posting a time of 18:55.06 on the 5K course.

WSU had four runners finish in the top 10 as senior MarLee Mitchell came in sixth overall at 19:03.64. Isabella Williams was eighth with a time of 19:04.55, and Abby Lawrence finished in ninth place at 19:13.42.

The Wildcats were rounded out by Michayla Miller in 12th place at 19:38.04. Michelle Pratt was right behind in 13th place.

College of Idaho is coached by Weber State Hall of Famer and former Olympian Lindsey Anderson.

Friday’s meet was the first of five meets before the Big Sky Championships. The Wildcats continue next Saturday, Sept. 15, at the BYU Invitational in Provo.