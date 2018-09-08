LEHI — A collision between a semi-dump truck and a car at the intersection of Pioneer Crossing and 2300 West left a woman dead and three others injured Saturday.

The semi was traveling north through a green light on 2300 West when it was hit on the side by a car eastbound on Pioneer Crossing that did not stop for a red light about 7:45 a.m., said Lehi police Sgt. Robert Marshall. The car contained a family of four— two parents and two children.

The mother, who was the only one not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, Marshall said. The father, who was driving the car, and two children received minor injuries, he said. The dump truck driver was not injured.

Police have not released the woman's name but said she was in her 30s.

The intersection was closed to eastbound and westbound traffic on Pioneer Crossing for about three hours.