SOUTH JORDAN — A woman died Saturday when the SUV she was driving overturned on Mountain View Corridor, police said.

The woman was driving southbound on the highway at 11200 South when she failed to negotiate a slight curve, went off the road and then overcorrected, causing the Chevrolet Suburban to roll about 8 a.m., said South Jordan police Sgt. Sam Winkler.

The woman, who was the SUV's only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, he said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this point, we believe that speed was a factor in this crash," Winkler said, adding police are also investigating the possibility of impairment.

Police have not released the woman's name.