HEBER CITY — An oil tanker truck hit and killed a man walking on U.S. 40 just north of Heber City early Saturday morning, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

"It appears the male pedestrian was walking in the travel lane near the right edge of the road and struck by the semitruck," UHP Cpl. Chris Bishop. The truck was traveling in the southbound lane when the accident happened about 3 a.m.

The man was wearing dark clothing and was outside the city limits where there are no overhead streetlights, he said. Bishop said he was not carrying identification and might have been a transient.

The truck driver was uninjured. Speed and impairment do not seem to be factors in the crash, Bishop said.