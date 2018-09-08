MURRAY — Lone Peak’s girls claimed first place at the Murray Cross Invite for the second straight year on Friday with a dominant team performance at Murray Park.

All five Lone Peak runners finished in the top 20 as the Knights finished with 49 points, well ahead of second-place Pine View which finished with 91 points. Lone Peak was led by Reagan Gardner who finished in second place just three seconds behind Woods Cross’ Carlee Hansen, who won with a time of 17:47.80.

Davis’ Ellie Lundgreen, Corner Canyon’s Karli Branch and Farmington’s Elisabeth Ferrell rounded out the top five individual finishers for the girls.

On the boys side Skyridge scored 80 points to narrowly edge Davis, which finished second with 88 points.

Andrew Crowther and Ben Brockbank were the top finishers for Skyridge as they finished eight and ninth respectively.

Springville’s Grant Gardner took home first place on the boys side finishing with a strong time of 14:53. Spanish Fork’s Wyatt Evans finished second in 15:02.10.

Murray Cross Invite

At Murray Park

Boys team scores

Skyridge, 80; 2. Davis, 88; 3. Corner Canyon, 151; 4. Timpanogos, 170; 5. Herriman, 190.



Boys individual results

Grant Gardner, Springville, 14.53

Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, 15:02.10

Jason Davis, Woods Cross, 15:07.10

Bridger Altice, Northridge, 15:15.70

Seth Robertson, Herriman, 15:21.90

Lyman Floyd, Lone Peak, 15:23.10

Mark Boyle, Corner Canyon, 15:23.60

Andrew Crowther, Skyridge, 15:26.10

Ben Brockbank, Skyridge, 15:28.0

David Fine, North Summit, 15:28.90



Girls team scores

Lone Peak, 49; 2. Pine View, 91; 3. Springville, 106; 4. Davis, 108; 5. Bountiful, 160.



Girls individual results