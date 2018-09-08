Here's a complete roundup of Friday's high school football action from around the state.

Scoreboard and box scores

REGION 1

DAVIS 28, CLEARFIELD 0: Garrett Larson tossed in all four touchdowns for the Darts, finding Trey Baggett for one score and Jack Rigby for three more in the shutout victory against Clearfield.

FREMONT 21, LAYTON 7: Mitch Stratford threw for a pair of touchdowns, including a TD pass to Justin Sagapolu with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter that sealed the win, as Fremont topped Layton for the Region 1 win. Hunter Burton added a 52-yard interception return for the 'Wolves in the first quarter.

WEBER 33, NORTHRIDGE 7: Hunter Neilson returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 85 yards for a touchdown which helped the Warriors break the game wide open as they pulled away for the win over Northridge.

REGION 9

DIXIE 30, CEDAR 16: Down by nine, the Flyers exploded for 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take the lead and secure the victory at home. Reggie Graff passed for two scores and Westin Banuelos rushed for two more in the Dixie win.

PINE VIEW 70, CANYON VIEW 26: Dallin Brown passed for three touchdowns as Pine View dominated Canyon View from start to finish for the easy region victory.

DESERT HILLS 27, SNOW CANYON 7: After a close three quarters, Kina Taufa scored two fourth quarter touchdowns on the ground to seal the win as the Thunder defeated Snow Canyon.

NONREGION

ALLEN, TEXAS 52, EAST 20: East fell behind 52-0 against nationally-ranked Allen, Texas early in the fourth quarter, but the Leopards added three straight touchdowns late to keep it respectable.

KANAB 35, ALTAMONT 7: The Cowboys corralled the Longhorns thanks to Sam Orton and Carter Jackman. Orton threw for three touchdowns, two of which went to Jackman. Cody Stubbs and Marcus Fox each accounted for Kanab scores as well, both on the ground, while Kayden McDonald had a receiving touchdown.

NORTH SEVIER 54, AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 38: North Sevier quarterback Taylor Crane threw four touchdown passes and ran in two more to lead the Wolves past American Leadership in a game that featured 92 total points scored.

JUAB 54, BEN LOMOND 35: The Wasps took care of the Fighting Scots, in what qualified as a total team effort. Six different Juab players found the end zone, including Cade Bowring, Dallan West, Jayden Valtinson, Brigham Perry, Ty Durbin and Dylan Vonmotz. All but Perry rushed for their scores — Bowring and West had two scores apiece — as he was on the receiving end of a throw by quarterback Zac Cowan. Video replay

ROY 35, BONNEVILLE 7: After a slow start, the Royals went on a 21-0 run to take a commanding lead and pick up the home victory over Bonneville. Jaxson Dart accounted for three touchdown passes, connecting with Kyrese Rowan for two of them.

BOX ELDER 31, GREEN CANYON 27: Despite falling down by double-digits in the first quarter, the Bees were able to come back and take down the Wolves. Ethan Delisle's ninth point of the night gave the Wolves a three-point lead with just under two minutes remaining. However, Parker Buchanen came through in the clutch by throwing his third touchdown of the half, a 70-yard bomb to Nate Wheatley just moments later. Box Elder held on for the road victory and moved to 3-1 on the season. The Bees head back out on the road next week to take on the Braves of Bountiful in their Region 5 opener.

OGDEN 41, CARBON 21: The Tiger offense exploded for 28 second-half points in Friday's win over Carbon. Chase Butler's three consecutive touchdowns helped Ogden to the victory.

RIDGELINE 33, COPPER HILLS 0: The Riverhawks scored in every quarter while staving off the Grizzlies' offense to secure the shutout at home. Quarterback Breck Jackson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Ridgeline in the victory.

SAN JUAN 34, DELTA 16: The Broncos proved too much for the Rabbits, winning three of the game's four quarters. San Juan quarterback Corbin Palmer was a star as he accounted for three touchdowns. Palmer threw for two touchdowns, one apiece to Shaw Nielson and Carlos Redd, and rushed for another. Elijah Lee and Rylan Imlay both had defensive touchdown as well, on a pick-six and a fumble recovery.

ALTA 49, FARMINGTON 7: Alta quarterback Cinco Lucero threw four touchdown passes and ran in another to lead the Hawks to a dominant victory over Famington. Hawks receiver Samisoni Peaua looked almost uncoverable as he torched the Farmington secondary for four tocuhdowns including a 40-yard bomb.

GRANGER 29, BRIGHTON 19: Mosese Sonasi rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Granger used a great defensive effort to hold off Brighton for the preseason win.

ENTERPRISE 42, GUNNISON VALLEY 7: Led by quarterback Ryan Holt, the Wolves handled the Bulldogs. Holt was responsible for three Enterprise touchdowns, one through the air — a 45-yard completion to Matt Bowler — and two on the ground. Tyler Hiatt also had a touchdown pass for the Wolves, when he too connected with Bowler. Video replay

COTTONWOOD 21, HILLCREST 19: Cottonwood scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a narrow halftime deficit to beat Hillcrest for its first win of the season. Kobe Grover scored what proved to be the winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter for the Colts. Video replay

JORDAN 62, TAYLORSVILLE 19: The Beetdiggers outscored Taylorsville 35-0 in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead. Jordan senior running back Jake Shaver ran for three touchdowns, while quarterback Christian Bruderer threw one touchdown and ran in two more as the Beetdiggers dominated Taylorsville.

JUAN DIEGO 28, MURRAY 14: Tristan Tonozzi rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Soaring Eagle in the road victory over Murray.

NORTH SANPETE 20, JUDGE MEMORIAL 9: Chance Clawson threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, leading the Hawks to victory over the Bulldogs. Clawson connected with Ethan Bowles for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then in the fourth quarter rushed 35 yards for another. Maison Burgess also scored for North Sanpete on a 30-yard run. Video replay

SPRINGVILLE 14, LEHI 13: Payton Murphy rushed for a touchdown and passed for a touchdown as Springville edged Lehi for the preseason win. Murphy finished the game completing 11 of 17 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the defensive game. Lehi scored a touchdown with 2:08 remaining in the game, but missed an extra point that could've tied it.

HIGHLAND 21, LONE PEAK 9: Trajan Benson threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter as Highland pulled away from Lone Peak for the impressive preseason win. The Rams' defense kept Lone Peak out of the end zone until the final play of the game. Full story

MANTI 28, EMERY 0: Jaden Sterner, Dallin Rasmussen, Adam Christensen and Jace Miller each had a rushing touchdown for Manti, which outscored Emery 21-0 in the second half to pull away for the shutout victory on the road. Video replay

SALEM HILLS 28, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 25: Skyhawks quarterback Jorgen Olsen ran for two touchdowns and threw another to lead Salem Hills to a hard fought victory over Maple Mountain. Video replay

MILLARD 40, GRAND 38: The Eagles prevailed against the Red Devils in a hotly contested game. Quarterback Brooks Myers led the way, throwing for three touchdowns, including a 21-yard pass to Tyce Davies that ultimately proved the game winner. In addition to Davies, Jadden Cranney andKael Myers had touchdown receptions.

BEAR RIVER 14, MORGAN 7: Bradey Brown rushed for a touchdown and connected with Wyatt Jeppesen for another as the Bears eked out a narrow victory in a low-scoring battle against Morgan. Video replay

MOUNTAIN CREST 17, STANSBURY 7: Kordell Welch's 95-yard touchdown return at the beginning of the second half proved the be the difference as Mountain Crest defeated Stansbury in a defensive battle.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 41, UNION 20: Duce Anderson threw four touchdown passes in the second half as the visiting Bruins outscored Union 27-0 to rally for the victory. Anderson finished with six passing touchdowns, including two each to J.R. Hayes and Foli Fonua. Video replay

SOUTH SEVIER 42, NORTH SUMMIT 0: The Rams set the tone with a touchdown in the first minute and never looked back en route to the shutout against North Summit. Tyson Chisholm accounted for three scores for South Sevier, consisting of an interception return and two 80-yard TD runs. Video replay

OLYMPUS 49, KEARNS 13: Seven different Titans scored touchdowns for Olympus in their dominating road win over Kearns. Jackson Frank also threw for two touchdowns on top of his rushing score. Full story

PAROWAN 83, MONUMENT VALLEY 6: Parowan scored three defensive touchdowns and three special teams touchdowns in a lopsided victory over Monument Valley.

PARK CITY 44, PAYSON 8: Park City quarterback Jack Skidmore threw four touchdown passes to lead the Miners past Payson. Skidmore had a great connection going with receiver Mark McCurdy, who received three of his four touchdown passes, including a 60-yard bomb early in the fourth quarter.

PLEASANT GROVE 31, RIVERTON 14: After falling behind early, the Vikings took care of business and defeated the Silverwolves. Pleasant Grove quarterback Jake Jensen threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Dane Christiansen was on the receiving end of one of Jensen's touchdown passes and rushed for another score. Full story

MONTICELLO 13, RICH 7: Mark Beh passed to Reed Hedglin for both of Monticello's touchdowns in the low-scoring victory against Rich.

RICHFIELD 28, DUCHESNE 6: Jordan Anderson caught two deep touchdowns from Emmitt Hafen in the four quarter to help turn an eight-point halftime lead into a 22-point road win. Video replay

SKY VIEW 28, MADISON, IDAHO 19: Josh Aller and Tanner Stokes both recorded 6-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats narrowly edged Madison, Idaho for the road victory. Sky View jumped out to a quick first quarter lead with a Mason Falselv 65-yard TD run and then a pick-six from Tony Torres.

SOUTH SUMMIT 27, BEAVER 13: The Wildcats took down the Beavers, thanks to a strong opening and a strong close. South Summit scored all of its points in either the first or fourth quarters, led by Hagen Miles. Miles rushed for two touchdowns, including a game-sealing 64-yard rush. Jared Dansie and Jace Crystal both had rushing scores as well for the Wildcats. Video replay

CYPRUS 35, SPANISH FORK 34: The Pirates overcame a three-touchdown deficit and defeated the Dons. The Cyprus rally came in the fourth quarter, where the Pirates found the end zone four straight times. Parker Meldrum was key to the rally, as he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. Video replay | Full story

BOUNTIFUL 16, SYRACUSE 10: Chance Sterrett scored on a 55-yard fumble recovery and then added an offensive touchdown in the second quarter on a 16-yard run as Bountiful held off Syracuse for the defensive victory.

TIMPANOGOS 43, WEST 15: Gabe Sweeten tossed two touchdowns to Haydn Sandstrom early in the game to give the Timberwolves a quick 14-point lead. Timpanogos never looked back and went on to defeat the Panthers by 28.

TIMPVIEW 51, PROVO 22: Timpview had multiple players contribute in big ways. Running backs Ammon Ah Quin and Sione Moa each scored two touchdowns on the ground, and Ben Myles-Mills scored on a 95-yard kickoff return, and caught another touchdown as Timpview dominated rival Provo.

GRANTSVILLE 28, TOOELE 21: Parker Thomas came out of the half determined, scoring twice in the third quarter to take a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead over the White Buffaloes. Jackson Sandberg hit Parker Bird for a score early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.Video replay

CASTLE VIEW, COLO. 36, WASATCH 35: After being tied after each period, Castle View was finally able to break through down the stretch. They got a stop and then drove nearly 60 yards for the game winning score, a four-yard run as time expired to beat the Wasps.

WEST JORDAN 38, HUNTER 19: After a slow start, the Jaguars outscored Hunter 38-13 in the second and third quarters to take a commanding lead and cruise to the road victory. Oakley Kopp tossed in three touchdowns for West Jordan, finding David Moctezuma once and Kalleb Klenk twice.

WESTLAKE 45, SKYLINE 14: Thunder quarterback Kaden Johnson was excellent — he accounted for six touchdowns — in the victory over Skyline. Johnson threw for four touchdowns, two of which went to Blaine Ballard, and rushed for an additional two. Hayden Furey also recorded two touchdown receptions in the Westlake victory.

LOGAN 35, WOODS CROSS 28: Logan scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Woods Cross for the nonregion win.

SKYRIDGE 49, VIEWMONT 10: The Falcons handled the Vikings, outscoring Viewmont by over 30 points. Running back Ma'a Notoa led the way with three touchdowns, including a 25-yard scamper. Skyridge quarterback Jayden Clemons was no slouch either, totaling three touchdowns of his own. All told, Clemons ran for two scores and threw for another.

BISHOP GORMAN, NEV. 31, OREM 21: Puka Nacua caught three touchdown passes from Cooper Legas, but all of it came after Orem fell behind Bishop Gorman, Nev. 19-0 late in the second quarter as the Tigers lost to the No. 1 ranked team in Nevada. Video replay

CARDINAL NEWMAN, CALIF. 39, SUMMIT ACADEMY 13: Kasey Briggs threw a pair of second half touchdowns for Summit Academy, but it wasn't enough to help the Bears dig out of an early hole on the road against Cardinal Newman, Calif.