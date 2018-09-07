KEARNS – It’s not a good idea to arrive late to an Olympus High School football game.

Or leave your seat either – at any time.

The fast-breaking Titans kept their reputation Friday night, scoring early and often and rolled to a 49-13 non-region victory over Kearns. The win kept Olympus undefeated and the Titans are off to their best start since 2010.

“They (the Cougars) really tested us physically,” said Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead. “This was a good game for us. It felt like a lot tighter game.”

It may have felt that way on the Titans’ sideline, but not across the field, where Kearns fans felt frustrated. The Cougars had three turnovers and failed to come away with points five times after reaching Olympus' “red zone.”

Not surprisingly, the start of the game’s outcome was decided quickly.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Olympus scored on its first play from scrimmage when Chase Bennion took a handoff up the middle, and soon had nothing but green turf ahead of him.

Only 17 seconds into the game, the Titans led 7-0.

The one-play drive is part of Olympus' personality this season. Using a balanced offense that combines a Wing-T running formation with quarterback Jackson Frank’s deft and accurate passing, the Titans’ longest touchdown drive of the night took only six plays. Frank was frequently bothered by Kearns’ pass rush, but was accurate on several long throws and finished with two scoring tosses. Tommy Poulton also scored three times, twice on runs and he also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Frank.

Kearns, which fell to 2-2, was hampered by injuries that kept five starters out of the game, and coach Matt Rickards said the resulting inexperience on the field showed. The Cougars had their moments, though. For instance, after Olympus' first touchdown, the Cougars quickly rallied on a 3-yard run by quarterback Dakota Lynde. An offsides call on the ensuing extra point convinced them to try to take the lead on a two-point conversion, but the Titans’ defense stopped the play.

Kearns stopped Olympus' next drive, and Lynde connected with Isiah Afatasi on several throws to move the Cougars downfield, but the drive was eventually paralyzed by two holding penalties a sack.

The Titans never looked back. A 42-yard field goal by Alec Foulger crept across the crossbar early in the second quarter, and an interception by Noah Bennee led to another one-play touchdown – Frank’s 35-yard throw to Scotty Edwards.

Olympus boosted the margin to 24-6 when Jack Hollberg intercepted a pass and Poulton scored on a 5-yard run on the next play.

“We played well, but there are still some things we have to improve on with region coming up,” said Whitehead, noting the Titans had three extra points blocked. “Our quarterback (Frank) had a good game. For a while, we let him call his own plays and he pulled the trigger at the right times.”