The Westminster women's volleyball team (3-6, 1-0 RMAC) opened conference play with a four-game road win over the Black Hills State University Yellowjackets (3-5, 0-1 RMAC).

The Griffins won the first two games, 25-17 and 25-18. Black Hills State won game three, 25-19. Westminster bounced back to win game four, 25-20, and the match, 3-1.

The first two games were contested closely, within two to three points. Westminster's hitting proved to be the difference as the Griffins outhit the Yellow Jackets, .310 to .143 in the first game and .303 to .140 in the second game.

The Griffin attack stalled a little in the third game as the Yellow Jackets outhit the Griffins, .375 to .206, for the win.

Westminster won the fourth game as the home side made 10 attack errors and only hit .021 against the Griffins.

Three Griffins recorded double-digit points. Sophomore Audrey green had 14 kills, two aces and one block assist for 16.5 points. Senior Whitney Wakefield had 11 kills, one solo block and one block assist for 12.5 points. Freshman Lydia Miller had 10 kills and one block assist for 10.5 points.

Junior Sydnee Simmons recorded a .529 hitting percentage for nine kills. Junior Aggie Roese-Olsen served four aces and one block assist to go along with her 40 assists.

Junior Hannah Stearman, sophomore Jaylee Lehenbauer and Green each recorded double-digit digs. Lehenbauer led with 18, while Stearman and Green each tallied 13.

Westminster plays South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Griffins return to Behnken Field House for their conference home opener against Colorado Mesa and Western State next weekend.