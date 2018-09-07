A late goal by Madie Siddoway Gates lifted the BYU women's soccer team to a 3-2 win over Utah on Friday night at Ute Field, giving the Cougars the first win in the 2018-19 Deseret First Duel.

"It's always crazy like this against Utah and I'm proud of the girls," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "I think we thought we might have had it, but they came back and then [Gates] came through when we needed her to."

A scoreless first half was highlighted by 11 combined shots between the two teams. In goal, Sabrina Macias Davis grabbed five saves, while Gates and Elise Flake tallied two shots apiece on offense.

The Cougars (3-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute when Rachel Bingham Lyman crossed the ball to an open Flake, who headed the ball in the opposite direction of Utah's (1-3-1) keeper and into the back of the net.

Mikayla Colohan added a goal of her own in the 71st minute, beating the keeper to the ball off another Lyman cross and heading it just under the crossbar for a 2-0 BYU advantage.

The Utes answered with a goal in the 75th minute to bring the score within one, 2-1. Paola Van der Veen shot from outside of the 18-yard box and found the right side of the goal past an outstretched Cassidy Smith.

A header by Utah in the 84th minute evened the game at 2-all before Gates answered with a goal off a deflection from a pass by Cameron Tucker to give the Cougars a 3-2 advantage in the 85th minute and ultimately the win.

At the end of the game, BYU tallied 12 shots and nine on goal compared to the Utes' 10 shots and seven on frame. Gates led the way with four shots, and Flake added three.

The Cougars continue on the road at Marquette on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. CDT. Audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.