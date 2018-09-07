Dixie State made its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference debut a successful one as the Trailblazers breezed to a 3-0 sweep at South Dakota Mines on Friday night inside the SDM King Center.

The Trailblazers (6-2, 1-0 RMAC) scored six-straight points as part of a 15-6 run to take the opening set, 25-12, then outscored the Hardrockers (2-7, 0-1 RMAC), 7-3, over the final 10 points to break an 18-18 tie to claim set two, 25-21. DSU then put the match on ice with a decisive 13-4 rally, which turned an 8-6 deficit into a 21-12 lead as the Blazers clinched the match with a 25-15 set three triumph.

Junior To’a Faleao-Baich led DSU with eight kills and seven digs, and sophomore Sydney Johnson finished with seven kills. Dixie State hit .205 for the match with 40 total kills, while the Blazer defense limited SDM to a .000 hitting percentage and 23 kills, thanks in part to 9.0 total blocks and 65 digs. Reigning RMAC Defensive Player of the Week junior Lauren Gammell tallied eight block assists and four kills, and senior libero Sid Brandon collected a game-high 17 digs.

DSU now heads to Spearfish, South Dakota, for a Saturday RMAC match at Black Hills State. First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.