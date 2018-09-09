SALT LAKE CITY — The Church History Museum is seeking individuals interested in serving as volunteer tour guides at the historic Beehive House in downtown Salt Lake City. The Beehive House is a beautifully restored historic home, a significant historic site of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a popular tourist destination for visitors to Temple Square and LDS Church headquarters. It was originally built for President Brigham Young and completed in 1855.

The home’s tours focus on the history of the Beehive House and its residents and architecture. The tours will be scripted, and guides will be trained to present them in their own words using professionally accepted historic house interpretation techniques, according to a news release.

Interested individuals must be able to work a minimum of 12 hours per week on a rotating Monday through Saturday schedule. Those accepted will be called to serve for two years as part-time church service missionaries. Work schedules for this live-at-home assignment will be flexible and allow participants time for family and personal events and occasional travel.

Individuals accepted as tour guides must be available to attend training courses beginning in November. After a Christmas break, training sessions will be held regularly throughout January 2019 in preparation for the new guides’ service to begin in February 2019.

For additional information or to receive an application form, please call 801-240-8050, or send an email to [email protected]. The Church History Museum will be taking applications through Friday, Sept. 21. Interested individuals should contact the Church History Museum as soon as possible to arrange an interview, according to the news release.