"WHOM SAY YE THAT I AM? Lessons from the Jesus of Nazareth," by James W. McConkie and Judith E. McConkie, Greg Kofford Books, $27.95, 266 pages (nf)

Scholars, disciples and skeptics have sought to solve the mystery of who Jesus Christ was since his first recorded miracles and parables.

Provided by Greg Kofford Books James W. McConkie is a co-author of “Whom Say Ye That I Am? Lessons from the Jesus of Nazareth” with Judith E McConkie.

Provided by Greg Kofford Books Judith E McConkie is a co-author of “Whom Say Ye That I Am? Lessons from the Jesus of Nazareth” with James W. McConkie.

Very little is recorded in the New Testament about who Jesus was as a child, young adult or man. However, in the recent book, “Whom Say Ye That I Am? Lessons from the Jesus of Nazareth,” husband and wife authors James W. McConkie and Judith E. McConkie take on the challenge to create a holistic portrait of Christ.

Not only do they ask the big question of "Who was Jesus?" they also explore the context of what he taught and why he taught what he did against the backdrop of ancient cultures. They move beyond rote Sunday School answers and explanations and dig deep into understanding Christ.

Meticulously documented and researched, the authors have crafted an insightful and enlightening book that allows Jesus to speak by providing both wisdom and council.

The McConkies masterfully weave in sources from the Gospels, ancient and modern scholars, along with Christian and non-Christian religious leaders.

The book examines Jesus in the historical, cultural, political, religious and social structure and constructs of his time. It is divided into three main sections: "Jesus and Individuals," "Jesus and Institutions" and "Concluding Thoughts."

In the first section, the authors examine Jesus and his interactions with women, sinners, outcasts and other social undesirables. Jesus’ views on marriage, family, violence and suffering are addressed. The concluding chapter of the section details who was in Jesus’ inner circle.

In "Jesus and Institutions," readers take an in-depth look at Jesus compared to kingdoms of the world, his views on systemic injustice, the Roman Empire and the religious establishment.

Lastly, the McConkies explore the concept of the discipleship and the covenant of salt, and the idea of Jesus’ personality.

For those who are looking for a more robust portrait of Jesus Christ, this book provides depth, insight and understanding into his teachings, acumen and mission.