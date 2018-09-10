"LENGTHENING OUR STRIDE: Globalization of the Church," edited by Reid L. Neilson and Wayne D. Crosby, BYU Religious Studies Center and Deseret Book, $27.99, 367 pages (nf)

From caring for the poor and needy to global visibility to religious freedom, "Lengthening our Stride: Globalization of the Church" shares 21 articles that focus on a separate issue about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' global nature. The articles are based on talks given at LDS International Society conferences from 2006-2015.

Provided by BYU Religious Studies Center Reid L. Neilson is a co-editor of “Lengthening Our Stride: Globalization of the Church” with Wayne Crosby.

Provided by BYU Religious Studies Center Wayne Crosby is a co-editor of “Lengthening Our Stride: Globalization of the Church” with Reid L. Neilson.

Divided into five sections, "Lengthening Our Stride" highlights ways Latter-day Saints are fulfilling that prophetic mandate by helping people and preaching the gospel around the world. The sections are "Poverty and Humanitarian Work," "Public Perceptions and Relations," "Peacemaking and Diplomacy," "Religious Freedom and Oppression" and "Growth and Globalization."

They offer various perspectives and allow the reader to learn from those with experience with the church in the international world, as many countries have different laws about religion. The talks are informative, intellectual and spiritual.

Among the authors who contributed to the book are Valerie Hudson, the George H.W. Bush Chair of International Affairs at Texas A&M; Presiding Bishop Gérald J. Caussé; Elder Lance B. Wickman, an emeritus General Authority Seventy and former general counsel for the church; Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, and Hannah Clayson Smith, a senior fellow for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. The authors' backgrounds vary widely, including business men and women, church leaders, professors, students and lawyers.

The common theme throughout is "lengthening our stride" from when President Spencer W. Kimball spoke at a Regional Representatives Seminar on April 4, 1974, titled "When The World Will Be Converted." The address is at the end of the book and discusses the need for members of Christ's restored church to open their mouths and share the gospel to all the world now.

Reid L. Neilson, assistant church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Wayne D. Crosby, the church's global support and acquisitions director, edited the articles and compiled them for the book.