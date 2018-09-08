The Utah Valley University women's golf team begins its 2018-19 season by hosting the Hobble Creek Fall Classic on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 10-11, at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville. Action will get underway at 7:40 a.m., on Monday, as well as 8 a.m., on Tuesday. Admission is free and open to the public.

The 54-hole, two-day opening-season event will feature 36 holes of competition on Monday and a final 18 on Tuesday. Teams will tee off of holes one and 10 on Monday's opening round between 7:40-9:40 a.m., while Tuesday's final round will begin with a shotgun start.

A total of 12 teams and 13 individuals will compete in the 2018 Hobble Creek Fall Classic. UVU, Boise State, CSUN, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, North Dakota, Sam Houston State, Southern Utah, Tulsa, UT Rio Grande Valley, as well as a couple of individuals from Weber State, will all participate in this year's event.

"We're excited to get the season started, especially with it being at home here at Hobble Creek. Hobble Creek Golf Course is a fantastic venue for collegiate women's golf," head UVU coach Dr. Sue Nyhus said. "We have a really strong mid-major field in the tournament this year, but most of the teams had to reload on the recruiting side for the season. There's a number of teams that will be in the mix to win the tournament, and we're looking forward to giving it our best shot."

The Wolverines welcome back seven letterwinners from last year's squad that posted a fourth-place finish at the WAC Championship and shattered a number of school records. Seniors Ana Raga and Carly Dehlin highlight the group, as both Raga and Dehlin have earned All-WAC accolades twice during their standout careers at UVU. Both Raga and Dehlin posted the best two scoring averages in school history a season ago for UVU, as Raga posted a 74.40 average and Dehlin followed with a 74.80 clip.

Raga also recently returned from competing for her native country of Venezuela at the World Amateur Team Championships in Ireland, while Dehlin had an outstanding summer where she won the Utah Women's Stroke Play Championship, made it to the quarterfinals of the Utah Women's State Am and became just one of three women in Utah history to qualify and compete at the Utah Men's State Am.

Also returning for UVU this season are juniors Kaylee Shimizu and Isabella Lesa, as well as sophomores Keila Baladad, Dallas Christoffersen and Bailey Henley. Shimizu led the group a season ago with a 78.04 scoring average and a trio of top-25 finishes.

The Wolverines will also welcome one freshman to the roster in 2018-19 in Mossinning, Germany, native Nathalie Irlbacher.

"We're looking forward to seeing how our new freshman performs, as well as our returning players as well," Nyhus added. "The majority of the team performed well over the summer, and things are looking good from the qualifying results. We have a really tight-knit group of girls, and we're really looking to having some fun this season."

All eight Wolverines will compete in the opening season event at Hobble Creek. Raga, Dehlin, Shimizu, the freshman Irlbacher and Baladad will make up UVU's field of five for the event, while Lesa, Henley and Christoffersen will compete as individuals. UVU's team of five will tee off hole No. 1 from 9-9:40 a.m., on Monday's opening round, while its individuals will tee off No. 1 and No. 10 at 7:40 and 7:50 a.m.

A season ago at the 2017 Hobble Creek Classic, UVU posted a third-place finish with a school record three-round score of 28-over-par 880 (299-293-288). Raga led the way by recording the best 54-hole individual score in program history by placing sixth with a 1-over-par 214 (73-71-70). Dehlin too recorded a top-10 finish by placing seventh with a 3-over 216 (76-69-71).

Results from the 2018 Hobble Creek Fall Classic will be added to GoUVU.com when they become available.

Following the opening-season tournament, UVU will be off for nearly a month and then return to action in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take part in the NM State Aggie Invitational on Oct. 8-10.